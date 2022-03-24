Daniel Radcliffe plans to ‘hang out’ with ‘Harry Potter’ co-star Helena Carter

File Footage

Daniel Radcliffe, while talking about Harry Potter reunion, spilled the beans of him making plans to ‘hang out’ with co-star Helena Bonham Carter.



During his conversation with People, the 32-year-old actor shared, “Over the last few months, I've actually texted with Helena a bit since the reunion.”

“I think when I'm back in London we're definitely going to try and hang out at some point,” he told the outlet.

The movie’s 20th anniversary special, premiered on January 1, showed Carter presenting Radcliffe an autograph that he’d written during filming.

Radcliffe read out the message, "It was a pleasure being your costar and coaster — wow, what a clever pun I made, honestly I'm still kind of pleased with that — in the sense that I always ended up holding your coffee."

"I do love you and I just wish I had been born 10 years earlier, I might have been in with a chance," he continued. "Lots of love and thanks for being cool."