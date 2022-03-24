Prince Harry, Meghan Markle deemed ‘right fit’ for Caribbean tour

File Footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would’ve been a better fit for the royal Caribbean tour instead of Prince William and Kate Middleton, a royal commentator has said.

According to Express UK, both Harry and Meghan were supposed to be a huge part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations as senior members of the royal family, before they walked out on the firm in early 2020.

Talking to the publication, royal historian Dr Ed Owens shared that Prince Harry and Meghan would’ve been the ideal choice to undertake the Caribbean tour.

“The question I supposed that might have been asked is, if Harry and Meghan were still part of the group, would they be the ones on the tour to the Caribbean? Well, probably. Simply because Harry had built a good rapport already with Caribbean countries,” he said.

Dr Owens further claimed: “And Meghan is much better known in that part of the world.”

According to the commentator, both Duke and Duchess of Sussex had also sparked more interest among younger generations, which would have served the purpose of the visit much better.

Dr Owens also shared that the departure of Meghan from the royal family was a greater loss to the monarchy as she could’ve appealed to more people around the world.

Dr Owens said: “Meghan is naturally a loss; she was a different kind of royal symbol to other members of the family due to her mixed-race heritage.”

“She could relate to people with a different heritage in different ways, in ways the House of Windsor, descendent from German, Anglo-Saxon, Northern European white heritage simply couldn't hope to connect on the same terms,” he said.