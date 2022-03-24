Rihanna has a witty reply for fans curious of her engagement with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna responded to her engagement rumours with A$AP Rocky as she stepped out for a night out in Santa Monica.
Dressed in a chrome printed mini dress, the Mad House hit-maker flaunted her massive ring on wedding finger again.
Responding to her engagement rumours, the Fenty Beauty founder laughed as she said, “This old ring?”
The singer – actor did not give any more remarks to ease the curiosity of her fans.
The mother to be is in her third trimester as she donned a gorgeous mosaic coat with a fur lining on her dress that featured multiple shades of pink, yellow, orange and brown.
Earlier, Rihanna dished out her pregnancy struggles in an interview with Elle.
The 34-year-old had said, “There's a pregnancy glow. There's also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you're like, oh, do I have to get dressed?"
“Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person,” she added. “The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread.”
“Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you're going to do your makeup,” Rihanna listed her pregnancy blues.
