MQM-P floats minus-Imran Khan idea again

ISLAMABAD: The MQM-P has again suggested to the ruling PTI that it should bring change in the Prime Minister’s Office to end the ongoing political crisis and tense environment in the country, said well-placed sources.

“PM Imran Khan should nominate another leader from the PTI in his place so that the coalition parties can take a positive decision,” the MQM-P told a delegation of the ruling party during a meeting at the Parliament Lodges. The PTI’s leaders met with the MQM-P lawmakers yesterday night, the sources added.

The government’s delegation comprised National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar while Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was leading the MQM-P side.

During the meeting, the government’s team assured the MQM-P leadership that all their reservations and problems would be addressed. The MQM-P leadership was told that all the promises made by the PTI will be fulfilled, the sources added.

Referring to the no-trust motion against the prime minister, the leaders of the ruling party requested its ally not to abandon them in the difficult time.

Meanwhile, the MQM-P leaders complained that they have been the allies of the government for three and half years but none of the promises made with them was fulfilled. They also raised the issues of missing persons and their closed offices in Karachi and Hyderabad.

On this occasion, the PTI delegation conveyed the special message of PM Imran Khan to the MQM-P leadership.

It is pertinent to mention that MQM-P had earlier floated the idea of minus-Imran Khan but the PTI strongly rejected it.