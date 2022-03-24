Video: Kate Middleton criticised for 'recoiling from a black woman'

Prince William and Kate Middleton 's visit to the Caribbean has sparked protests , with demonstrators demanding the British royal family apologize over its past.

Amid the protest, pictures and videos of Kate and William's visit have also stirred controversy.

Anti-monarchists are sharing a picture video of Kate Middleton who they say is seen"recoiling" as a black woman extended her arm.

Hundreds of people including some royal experts have criticized certain pictures released by the couple's team.



Omid Scobie, the co-author of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biography "Finding Freedom" said, "I do wonder what the hell palace organisers were thinking with some of yesterday's photo moments. The planning and recon that goes into every step of these engagements is next level, so how did no one think to avoid certain imagery? This is why diversity on a team matters."

He added, "A cheering crowd doesn't cancel out the feelings of Jamaicans standing up for reparations and accountability from Britain and monarchy. And neither does a protest mean people couldn't have been excited to see the royals. The story of this tour is incomplete without both elements."



