Queen Elizabeth releases personal line of ‘dishwashing soap'

File Footage





Queen Elizabeth, who reportedly enjoys doing her own washing up, has released a ‘botanical’ line of cleaning liquids at her Sandringham Estate, reported Express UK.

You can buy the washing up liquid at the shop on the Queen’s Norfolk estate that stocks “an extensive collection of artisan Norfolk products”.

The washing liquid was reportedly released after formal royal butler Paul Burrell revealed in 2020 that the Queen ‘often does her own washing up and likes it’.

Talking to The Secret podcast, Burrell revealed: “The Queen does like to go on picnics but the food is all prepared. She likes to wash up.”

He went on to add: “She puts on the Marigolds (cleaning gloves) and when she goes out to the log cabin at Balmoral she is stood there with her Marigolds on and she washes up and the lady-in-waiting dries.”

According to Burrell, the 95-year-old monarch “likes to get her hands wet in the sink.”

The natural dish wash is available to buy at Sandringham for £14.99 per bottle, and smells of ‘coastal walks’ reminiscent of the smells of the local area.

The bottle itself features a Sandringham logo and states: “Inspired by a shared passion for protecting our environment, we have collaborated with Norfolk Natural Living, to create our dish wash just 10 miles from the estate, using the finest botanical ingredients.”