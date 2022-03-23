Kate Middleton delights Jamaicans despite protests. Here’s how

File footage





Kate Middleton managed to win hearts on her second day in Jamaica despite widespread protests to her visit to the country with husband Prince William, reported The Daily Mail.

Kate delighted locals after she stepped out wearing a bangle from a local designer on her second day in Jamaica.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a yellow Roksanda dress to honour Jamaican flag on her first day, but her outfit for a trip to the Trench Town Culture Yard Museum made waves, especially among the Jamaican community, and for good reason.

Kate was seen rocking a striped coral and turquoise dress with wedges on her feet and an eye-catching bangle on her arm by Jamaican designer Lashawndla Bailey-Miller.

