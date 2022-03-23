Prince Charles’ ‘honorary grandfather’ assassinated by IRA: Throwback

Prince Charles is currently on a royal tour of Ireland, a place where one of his most tragic memories played out; his honorary grandfather Lord Mountbatten was assassinated by the IRA in Ireland in 1979.

The former Navy admiral, known to his close friends and family as ‘Dickie’, was blown up on a Shadow V boat off Mullaghmore, County Sligo, where he was on a fishing trip with his family.

Three other people were killed alongside Mountbatten in the blast, including his own grandson, Nicholas Knatchbull.

Charles addressed the tragic killing of Mountbatten in a poignant speech in 2015, in which he said: “In August 1979, my much-loved great uncle, Lord Mountbatten, was killed alongside his young grandson and my godson, Nicholas…”

“At the time I could not imagine how we would come to terms with the anguish of such a deep loss since, for me, Lord Mountbatten represented the grandfather I never had. So, it seemed as if the foundations of all that we held dear in life had been torn apart irreparably.”

He added: “Through this dreadful experience, though, I now understand in a profound way the agonies borne by so many others in these islands, of whatever faith, denomination or political tradition.”

Charles and Mountbatten’s close friendship was also portrayed in Netflix’s royal drama The Crown.

As for 2022, Charles touched down in Ireland with wife Camilla on Tuesday, March 22, where they were welcomed by 300 schoolchildren.