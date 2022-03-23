Prince William, Kate Middleton Bahamas visit to be marred with protests

File Footage





Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to run into more protests in their next stop of their Caribbean tour, the Bahamas, where an organisation is planning protests against the royal tour.

According to Express UK, an organisation based out of the Bahamas has issued a ‘response’ to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s tour as they continue to meet locals in Jamaica before heading to the Bahamas.

The Bahamas National Reparations Committee (BNRC) on March 22 released a letter calling for ‘reparatory justice’ from the British Crown for its ‘colonialist past’.

In the letter, the BNRC lashed out at the fact that people of the Bahamas have been carrying the cost of the royal tour, which they labelled ‘extravagant’.

“Why are we footing the bill for the benefit of a regime whose rise to 'greatness' was fuelled by the extinction, enslavement, colonization and degradation of the people of this land? Why are we being made to pay again?” asked the BNRC.

The letter went on to state: “In the words of Sir Hilary Beckles, Chair of the CARICOM Reparations Commission, colonialism was devastating and we are tired of footing the bill.”

“We are tired of paying literally with our lives for the maintenance of a paradigm in which we were exploited so others could be exalted. It is time now for reparatory justice. The time is now for reparations.”

The BNRC also claimed that it was unlike for Prince William and Kate to apologise or address the issue during their upcoming visit and said: “However, they can no longer ignore the devastation of their heritage. They and their family of Royals and their Government must acknowledge that their diverse economy was built on the backs of our ancestors. And then, they must pay.”

Both William and Kate are scheduled to visit the Bahamas on Thursday, March 24, and will spend the next two days there until Saturday, the last day of their tour.