Prince William, Kate driving estranged Jamaicans back to Commonwealth?

Prince William and Kate Middleton are making fans on their trip to Jamaica, as the country prepared to part from Commonwealth.

The couple on their first Caribbean trip are embracing the local culture to the fullest, as they engage in famous activities at Bob Marley's native nation.

The couple met some Jamaican sports stars, including the recent Olympics bobsleigh team and broke the royal rule to pose for up-close selfies with admirers.

The couple then hit Trench Town Culture Yard Museum to join the locals in playing music and drums.

"What an incredible day at Trench Town - the birthplace of reggae music in the heart of Kingston," the couple began in the caption.

"Jamaica has made an extraordinary contribution towards music and sport globally. From speaking with @fastelaine, @realshellyannfp, the amazing bobsleigh team and @sterling7 & @leonbailey to hearing about Bob Marley’s lasting influence, it’s clear how these role models will continue to inspire young Jamaicans for generations to come," the Duke and Duchess continued on their official Instagram account.

Fans were quick to support the happy couple over embracing the local culture.

"What a welcome! Beautiful people embracing a beautiful couple. Love it! Enjoy!" wrote one.

"I hope meaningful changes come from this visit!" another chimed.

"Just like Dianna…..she touches everyone with love," one compared Kate to mother-in-law Diana.

A fourth wrote: "It was amazing to see the Jamaicans welcome the Duke and Duchess in addition to the incredible engagements they made today."