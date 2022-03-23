Prince Harry left ‘so fragile’ with lawyers claiming he’s ‘hurt’

File Footage





Prince Harry’s latest lawsuit against a British publication has earned him the label of being ‘too fragile’ after the Duke of Sussex said negative media coverage caused him ‘substantial hurt’, reported Express UK.

The Duke of Sussex, who launched a new lawsuit against The Mail on Sunday for ‘distortion and misrepresentation of facts’, was labelled as being fragile by royal author Angela Levine, who commented on the matter soon after news of the lawsuit broke.

Taking to Twitter to react to Harry’s lawsuit, Levine said the admission of being ‘hurt’ by media coverage makes Prince Harry sound weak despite having served in the Army.

“Harry says he's “suffered increased upset and distress and injury to his feelings” over press comment on 24/7 protection for him. He sounds so fragile,” wrote Levine.

She went on to add: “Where has the brave soldier gone and how can he think he's the only one whose had sad feelings over the last 2 years.”

Prince Harry is suing The Mail on Sunday after they published an exclusive report about his police security, which the Duke claims included suggestions that he ‘lied about his police security’.

His lawyers also claim in the lawsuit that the story caused a ‘feeding frenzy of hostile comments’ against Harry, who then ‘suffered serious damage to his reputation.’