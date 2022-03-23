 
close
Wednesday March 23, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Kendall Jenner gets lip fillers? New photo leaves fans in shock!

Kendall Jenner allegedly gets treatment to make lips plump

By Web Desk
March 23, 2022
Kendall Jenner gets lip fillers? New photo leaves fans in shock!
Kendall Jenner gets lip fillers? New photo leaves fans in shock!

Kendall Jenner is sparking cosmetic surgery rumours with her latest social media update.

The 26-year-old supermodel made headlines when she posted a video of herself on Instagram Stories with fuller lips on Monday.

While many understood Kendall's changed looks were result of a filter, others speculated that she has joined rest of the Kardashian family famous for their cosmetic procedures.

“Breaking: Kendall Jenner’s lips have exploded. In other news: Los Angeles area dermatologists and cosmetic surgeons report being out of filler,” one Twitter user joked.

“She looks like a cartoon character,” another added.

“These are nuts,” read another tweet, which was followed by: “That lipliner isn’t helping things.”

“I’ve never seen the appeal. It always looks like a female baboon’s red butt when it’s ready to mate,” added one observer with a particularly vivid imagination.