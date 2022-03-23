Kendall Jenner gets lip fillers? New photo leaves fans in shock!

Kendall Jenner is sparking cosmetic surgery rumours with her latest social media update.
The 26-year-old supermodel made headlines when she posted a video of herself on Instagram Stories with fuller lips on Monday.
While many understood Kendall's changed looks were result of a filter, others speculated that she has joined rest of the Kardashian family famous for their cosmetic procedures.
“Breaking: Kendall Jenner’s lips have exploded. In other news: Los Angeles area dermatologists and cosmetic surgeons report being out of filler,” one Twitter user joked.
“She looks like a cartoon character,” another added.
“These are nuts,” read another tweet, which was followed by: “That lipliner isn’t helping things.”
“I’ve never seen the appeal. It always looks like a female baboon’s red butt when it’s ready to mate,” added one observer with a particularly vivid imagination.
Katie Maloney filed the divorce petition at the Los Angeles Superior Court
Princess Diana's sudden and tragic death saddened the whole world
'Bridgerton' series returns to Netflix on Friday
Prince William and Kate Middleton's visit to Jamaica sparks protest
Prince Andrew to attend Prince Philip's thanksgiving service?
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on an official visit to the Caribbean