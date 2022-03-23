Kendall Jenner gets lip fillers? New photo leaves fans in shock!

Kendall Jenner is sparking cosmetic surgery rumours with her latest social media update.

The 26-year-old supermodel made headlines when she posted a video of herself on Instagram Stories with fuller lips on Monday.

While many understood Kendall's changed looks were result of a filter, others speculated that she has joined rest of the Kardashian family famous for their cosmetic procedures.

“Breaking: Kendall Jenner’s lips have exploded. In other news: Los Angeles area dermatologists and cosmetic surgeons report being out of filler,” one Twitter user joked.

“She looks like a cartoon character,” another added.

“These are nuts,” read another tweet, which was followed by: “That lipliner isn’t helping things.”

“I’ve never seen the appeal. It always looks like a female baboon’s red butt when it’s ready to mate,” added one observer with a particularly vivid imagination.