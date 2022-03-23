Amanda Bynes conservatorship ended after 9 long years

File Footage

Amanda Bynes’ is over the moon as her conservatorship has been officially terminated by the court during Tuesday hearing.

The Nickelodeon alum put forward a request to end her legal binding last month for which a court hearing was scheduled for March 22nd in which the final verdict was announced.

Judge Roger L. Lund announced the much awaited news, adding, “She's done everything the court has asked over a long period of time.”

After the verdict, the She’s The Man actor issued a statement via her lawyer to People Magazine thanking her fans, parents and lawyer for their immense support.

The 35-year-old said, "In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritise my well-being in this next chapter.”

"I am excited about my upcoming endeavours — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can," the actor added.

"Following today’s decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time,” the statement continued.

She praised her loved ones for their support, "I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years."

Amanda was put under the conservatorship in 2013 after getting diagnosed with bipolar disorder. The court gave the control of her financial, personal and medical affairs to her mother, Lynn Bynes.



