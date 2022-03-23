Salman Khan in hot waters again over alleged misbehaviour with journalist

Salman Khan in hot waters again over a case of alleged misbehaviour with a journalist

Salman Khan has gotten himself in a pickle yet again with a new case filed against him on a complaint of a journalist Ashok Pandey for alleged misbehavior in 2019.



According to ANI reports, the Dabang actor and his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh on Tuesday have been summoned by Mumbai Andheri Magistrate Court to be present on April 5 in view of Pandey’s complaint regarding alleged misbehaviour that happened in 2019.

While providing more details regarding this case, India Today reported that the actor has been charged for offences under Indian Penal Code Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

In a complaint registered against the star, Pandey alleged that the Bajrangi Bhaijan actor had assaulted him and snatched away his mobile phone while cycling on a Mumbai street.

The journalist stated in his complaint that he was filming the actor after seeking his permission, however, the 56-year-old broke into an argument and threatened him.

See here:

As per Pinkvilla reports, the incident happened on April 24, 2019 as mentioned in the complaint.

Meanwhile, a 1998 blackbuck poaching has also been receiving a lot of attention for last two decades.

However, on Monday, ANI reported that the case has been transferred to Rajasthan High Court for further hearing.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif and Emran Hashmi.