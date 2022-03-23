Prince William and Kate Middleton's visit to Jamaica sparks protest

A protest took place in Kingston, Jamaica, ahead of Prince William and Kate Middleton' arrival today. The event was organised by an non-partisan alliance of individuals and organizations advocating for Jamaica.

The protesters wrote an open letter, calling for apologies and reparations for slavery from the royal family.

