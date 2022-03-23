 
close
Wednesday March 23, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Prince William and Kate Middleton's visit to Jamaica sparks protest

Prince William and Kate Middleton's visit to Jamaica sparks protest

By Web Desk
March 23, 2022
Prince William and Kate Middletons visit to Jamaica sparks protest

A protest took place in Kingston, Jamaica, ahead of Prince William and Kate Middleton' arrival today. The event was organised by an non-partisan alliance of individuals and organizations advocating for Jamaica.

The protesters wrote an open letter, calling for apologies and reparations for slavery from the royal family.

Prince William and Kate Middletons visit to Jamaica sparks protest

Meanwhile, scores of Jamaicans turned up at the British High Commission in St Andrew on Tuesday morning to protest the Royal visit of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The protesters were calling for the Royal family to apologise for slavery and pay reparations.