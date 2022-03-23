 
Wednesday March 23, 2022
Kate Middleton changes her dress mid flight as she arrives in Jamaica

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on an official visit to the Caribbean

By Web Desk
March 23, 2022
Kate Middleton  wore  vintage Yves Saint Laurent jacket as she boarded the plane   for Jamaica and  appeared in yellow outfit as she   landed  with her husband Prince William on the second leg of their Caribbean tour.

The couple greeted a lineup of hosts before William inspected the guard of honour.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first stop in Jamaica was to see Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen. Sir Patrick and his wife Lady Denise Allen greeted the couple at King’s House. “We are very pleased to welcome you,” Sir Patrick told the couple.

Kate and William are visiting the Caribbean to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth.

They left their children at home to discharge their royal duties abroad.