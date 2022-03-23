Kate Middleton changes her dress mid flight as she arrives in Jamaica

Kate Middleton wore vintage Yves Saint Laurent jacket as she boarded the plane for Jamaica and appeared in yellow outfit as she landed with her husband Prince William on the second leg of their Caribbean tour.

The couple greeted a lineup of hosts before William inspected the guard of honour.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first stop in Jamaica was to see Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen. Sir Patrick and his wife Lady Denise Allen greeted the couple at King’s House. “We are very pleased to welcome you,” Sir Patrick told the couple.

Kate and William are visiting the Caribbean to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth.

They left their children at home to discharge their royal duties abroad.