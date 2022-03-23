Kylie Jenner breaks the internet with THIS picture of her baby boy: See

Kylie Jenner has treated her fans with a new picture of her little boy and has taken the internet by storm.



On Monday, the 24-year-old gave fans a sneak peek at her second child, whom she welcomed last month with partner Travis Scott.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has posted a black-and-white shot of her baby boy's feet resting on her bare stomach.

The mom of two included the picture in an Instagram post that announced the premiere of a new YouTube video dedicated to her newborn, titled To Our Son.

The intimate video was released just hours before Jenner announced on her Instagram Stories that her son will no longer be known as Wolf.

"FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore. We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere," Jenner wrote, adding a prayer hands emoji.