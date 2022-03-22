‘Emily In Paris’ star reveals her role in ‘The Crown’ season 5

Netflix’s popular series Emily In Paris's famed actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu has joined the star-studded cast of critically-acclaimed series The Crown's season five.

The French actress, who played Sylvie in the popular series, revealed she's joining the royal series and shared a few details about her role as well.

Speaking to The Mail, she said, "It was a very small thing but it was a lot of fun and I was so, so happy to be in it. Every episode is like a little film on its own. It's crazily well written."

As media outlets reported, the actress will portray Monique Ritz, the widow of hotelier Charles Ritz. Though the real-life Monique had no direct ties to the royal family, her husband had previously sold The Ritz Hotel in Paris to Dodi Al-Fayed's father, Mohamed Al-Fayed, in 1979.

It was this hotel where Diana, Princess of Wales and Dodi Fayed, spent their final evening before the tragic car crash that killed them both in August 1997.

The Crown’s season five will explore the years leading up to the princess’ death, including her divorce from Prince Charles and her controversial interview with the BBC's Martin Bashir.

Stars such as Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West have taken over for Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor as Diana and Charles. Additionally, Imelda Staunton will make her debut as Queen Elizabeth II, alongside Jonathan Pryce's Prince Philip.

The Crown season five is expected to release in November, this year.