Sandra Bullock clears the air on quitting acting

Sandra Bullock isn't putting her acting career on hold.

The Proposal actor has recently touched upon her decision to take a break from the big screen at the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming movie, The Lost City, reported People.

Bullock — who is mom to son Louis, 11, and daughter Laila, 8, — explained that she is planning to spend more time with her "beautiful babies."

"I'm not retiring, just going to not spend time in front of the camera for a while," she said. "I have beautiful babies. I'd rather look at them."

Bullock added, "I'd rather look at them every day and have them be mad at me and annoyed and make memories with them for right now."

"I never said I'm retiring, unless while I'm with the babies, [If] I decide to retire, then I'll make that announcement," she continued, before joking, "A very important announcement that no one will care about."

Bullock previously told Entertainment Tonight she would be stepping back from work to prioritize family time, although she said she didn't yet know how long her break would last.

"Right now, and I don't know how long that will be, I need to be in the place that makes me happiest," she told the outlet. "I take my job very seriously when I'm at work. It's 24/7 and I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family."








