Celeb astrologer Aliza Kelly predicts parenting style of Rihanna & A$AP Rocky

Trusted celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly shared her prediction about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's bond and their parenting styles.



The singer and business mogul revealed in January that she and her boyfriend Rocky are expecting their first child together. Since then the couple has become the talk of the town and left fans excited.

Amid all, Kelly revealed in the latest episode of People TV's Celebrity Astrology Investigation, that the happy couple shares a bond that is "really defined by balance, harmony, and perhaps most importantly, compromise."

She went on to add, "It's possible that A$AP will inspire her to a be a little more public with their parenting styles, but based on Rihanna's chart, I would imagine that she's really going to want to shield her baby from media frenzy as much as possible,"

Kelly added "It's going to be of the upmost importance for her that her baby feels loved and protected and guarded."

"I have a feeling that he really loves babies and he is super excited to become P@PA Rocky," Kelly joked, adding that she believes a baby won't be the star's only delivery this year. "I think that we might get both a baby and an album by way of Rihanna in 2022," she continued.