Kate Middleton’s stunning photographs available for public to view for first time

Kate Middleton's amazing birthday portraits are going on public display for the first time in places close to her heart.

The Duchess of Cambridge's photographs are part of the National Portrait Gallery’s Coming Home project where pictures of famous people are loaned to places closely linked to them.

The Duchess of Cambridge's stunning portraits are available for the public to view for the first time. These Paolo Roversi photographs will visit key locations from HRH's life over the coming month.

The Royal Family took to its official Instagram on Tuesday to make the delightful announcement: "Three portraits released to celebrate Kate Middleton’s 40th birthday are now proudly on display with the National Portrait Gallery’s ‘Coming Home’ exhibition.



The locations were selected in consultation with Kate who is said to have a special affinity with each one. The portraits will feature in four venues linked to Kate’s childhood and her relationship with Prince William. They include the Middletons‘ family church in Pangbourne, Berks, and St Andrews University where the couple met.

