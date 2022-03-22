Pakistan gives great importance to its ties with Azerbaijan: COAS Bajwa

Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov (L) meets Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa (R) at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. Photo: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that Pakistan values its relations with Azerbaijan, rooted in religious affinity, common values, geostrategic significance, and enhanced economic and defence cooperation, a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military’s media wing, the Army chief made the remarks during a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

Both the leaders reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region.

Referring to OIC’s 48th Council of Foreign Ministers session, the COAS termed it a historic development for addressing the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and bringing the international community to a shared vision and joint strategy to find a solution to emerging challenges in the region vital for peace and stability.

As per the statement, the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in hosting the OIC’s 48th Council of Foreign Ministers, the statement said.