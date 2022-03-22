Megan Thee Stallion calls out her label: ‘lord free me from this joke’

Megan The Stallion called out her label 1501 Certified Entertainment over countersuit to 'make more money'.

Taking to Twitter, the Houston rap-star slammed the company for claiming that the SG rapper’s last album wasn’t a complete album as 1501 demands ‘more’ from the 27-year-old.

“Let me goooo,” Megan wrote. “First the man over my label said I don’t make him any money … now he counter suing trying to keep me on his label because he wants to make more money lol if I ain’t making you no money why not just drop me?”



“My lawyers asked him for an expense report(money 1501 supposedly has spent on ME)… why this grown (expletive) man put his jewelry and chains on there… lord free me from this joke (expletive) label,” she added.



The label’s CEO Carl Crawford reacted to the rapper’s latest tweet on Instagram.

“Stop playing the victim @theestallion u haven’t paid for 1 show since 2019 hiding behind #Rocnation .. U can keep that bullshit ass mix tape and send over that straight drop whenever u ready,” he fired back at Megan.