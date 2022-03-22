Caitlyn Jenner announced birth of his '20th grandchild'

Caitlyn Jenner is over the moon to shower love over the newest addition to the family as he announced the birth of his 20th grandchild.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the 72-year-old media personality announced that his son Burt Jenner and girlfriend Valerie Pitalo welcomed their third child this weekend.

Jenner shared Pitalo’s post on his story to express, “My 20th grandchild.” Tagging in the parents of the baby, he wrote 'Love you both!'

The mum-of-three gushed over her kids, “Couple of proud brothers.”

Pitalo also uploaded a photo of the baby girl from the nursery while she dished on the birth, “Goldie Brooklyn Jenner born last night 03.19.2022 at 11:08pm weighing 10 lbs 4 oz & 21 3/4 inches long!”

It was also revealed that the newborn has been named Goldie Brooklyn."



