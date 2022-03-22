Kim Kardashian parties the night away with Madonna’s daughter Photo: DailyMail

Kim Kardashian caught everyone’s attention as she spent the weekend partying with Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon in Miami.

Looking gorgeous in a metallic silver body-hugging outfit, the SKIMS founder was spotted giving a warm hug to the 25-year-old daughter of the Queen of Pop.

Leon, on the other hand, wore a pink bustier top, paired with a mini purple skirt and matching heels.

They were celebrating the mogul’s brand’s pop-up store opening with a private dinner at SWAN on Saturday.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum’s bond with the Material Girl star appears to be thriving well since their meeting back in Kardashian’s childhood.

Talking about growing up in the same neighbourhood as the 63-year-old singer, the 44-year-old socialite once said, “She moved in with her manager. We’d walk their dog after school,” reported The Sun.

"So every day we would go over and see Madonna. We were shaking.”