Pakistan dismiss Australia for 391 in third Test

Pakistan's players celebrate after the dismissal of Australia´s Travis Head (L) during the first day of the third and final Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on March 21, 2022. -AFP

LAHORE: Australia were bowled out for 391 in their first innings on the second day of the third and final Test against Pakistan in Lahore on Tuesday.

Resuming at 232-5, Australia added 159 runs with Cameron Green scoring 79 and Alex Carey 67.

For Pakistan, the pace duo of Naseem Shah (4-58) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (4-79) were the main wicket-takers.

The series is tied 0-0 after the first two Tests, in Rawalpindi and Karachi, ended in draws.