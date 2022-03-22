Pakistan dismiss Australia for 391 in third Test

LAHORE: Australia were bowled out for 391 in their first innings on the second day of the third and final Test against Pakistan in Lahore on Tuesday.
Resuming at 232-5, Australia added 159 runs with Cameron Green scoring 79 and Alex Carey 67.
For Pakistan, the pace duo of Naseem Shah (4-58) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (4-79) were the main wicket-takers.
The series is tied 0-0 after the first two Tests, in Rawalpindi and Karachi, ended in draws.
Pakistan need another 488 runs to win -- the highest successful fourth innings run chase in Test history is 418
Spearhead Mitchell Starc led Australian pace attack with three wickets to put the visitors in the driving seat
First-innings deficit of 408 runs in Karachi Test is Pakistan’s biggest first innings deficit at any home venue
Usman Khawaja was 155 not out and Travis Head 14 as Australia added 81 after resuming at 251-3
Khawaja races to a first Test century in Pakistan as Australia end opening day of second Test against Pakistan on a...
Australia are likely to play two spinners as they go in search of a win in Saturday's second Test in Karachi