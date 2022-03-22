Jacob Elordi spotted with new girl after Kaia Gerber split

Jacob Elordi's new girl is generating buzz!

The 24-year-old Boss model was spotted pampering new ladylove Bianca Finch at a local park in Los Angeles. The pair dressed up in casual outfits, with Jacob donning a free size gre t-shirt with beige pants. His red-head girlfriend on the contrary slipped into a skin-fit red shirt paired with denim jeans.

Bianca boasts 174,000 followers on Instagram.

In adorable photos captured by Daily Mail, Jacob is seen smitten by his new girl as he turns photographer for the model.

The Australian was previously dating Cindy Crawford's model daughter Kaia Gerber. The couple called it quits in January 2020.

