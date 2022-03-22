Jacob Elordi spotted with new girl after Kaia Gerber split

Jacob Elordi's new girl is generating buzz!
The 24-year-old Boss model was spotted pampering new ladylove Bianca Finch at a local park in Los Angeles. The pair dressed up in casual outfits, with Jacob donning a free size gre t-shirt with beige pants. His red-head girlfriend on the contrary slipped into a skin-fit red shirt paired with denim jeans.
Bianca boasts 174,000 followers on Instagram.
In adorable photos captured by Daily Mail, Jacob is seen smitten by his new girl as he turns photographer for the model.
The Australian was previously dating Cindy Crawford's model daughter Kaia Gerber. The couple called it quits in January 2020.
Kate Middleton and Prince William have been married for more than a decade now
Gordon Ramsay believes COVID-19 helped customers move aware
Billie Eilish recently dished on her experience of writing theme song for 'No Time To Die'
Kylie Jenner shares name change was joint decision of parents
Prince George has his ways of staying in touch with parents Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William has reserved the most adorable nickname for his little daughter, Princess Charlotte