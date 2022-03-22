Prince Andrew ready for first public appearance with Prince Philip memorial post scandal

Prince Andrew is reportedly attending father Prince Philip's memorial service this month.

The Duke of York will make his first public appearance in Westminster Abbey on March 29, months after settling out-of-court with Virginia Giuffre in civil lawsuit. Andre was accused of raping Ms Giuffre when she was 17.

In the wake of Andrew's public humiliation, Queen cut ties with favourite son, stripping him of all military titles. However, upcoming Tuesday is expected to be an exception for the estranged son.

His planned attendance is confirmed by BBC on Monday.

In a letter filed to the judge, Lewis A Kaplan, lawyers for Andrew and Giuffre reached a settlement earlier this year

“The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed)," read the court documents.

It also noted that Andrew would make a “substantial donation” to Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights

Adding that the Duke “never intended to malign Ms Giuffre’s character," the royal understood that she has "suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks”.

Andrew also promised to “demonstrate his regret for his association” with the sex offender financier Jeffrey Epstein, by supporting the “fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims”.