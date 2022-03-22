Gordon Ramsay thanks COVID-19 for driving out 'arrogant' restaurants

Gordon Ramsay thanks COVID-19 for driving out 'arrogant' bad restaurants

Gordon Ramsay is elated COVID-19 cleansed all bad restaurants out of Britain.

The 55-year-old spoke to Radio Times in a recent interview and expressed his joy amid new milestone in the hospitality industry.

Although he admits the pandemic has been 'devastating, he is happy the standards have raised.

“Well, just s***holes in a prime position and taking advantage because they’re in a great location and they’ve got the footfall.

“But now we’ve wiped the slate clean, which is good," he added.

"Customers have got so much smarter in the last two years," he said.

"They know a lot more about food than they ever have done and have been making their own sourdough, so it’s taught everyone (in the restaurant industry) to raise their game.

“Raise. Your. Game. It’s wiped the arrogance from the industry.”

Speaking about his lockdown visit to Cornwall, Ramsay confessed the trip gave him time with kids.

He said: “God knows why we took so much sh*t from the Cornish.

“We lived down there; we just hadn’t been down there for a long time. We didn’t sneak down there at all.

“We got there at an appropriate time and had an absolutely amazing time. And a time like that – we’ll never get back again.

“When the kids started disappearing again, I didn’t want it to end – as a dad, not a chef.”