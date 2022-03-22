Wedding guests having meal at a marriage hall after allegedly killing a labourer in Kasur's Patuki area.

KASUR: In a shocking and heartbreaking incident in Punjab's Kasur, a poor vendor was allegedly tortured to death by wedding guests for selling crackers inside the marriage hall.

The videos of the incident that went viral on social media show that the body of the vendor, identified as Ashraf alias Sultan, is lying on the floor while the guests are having their meal.

The images shocked netizens with many slamming the cruelty of the attendees.

Ashraf's brother-in-law Pervez later told police that he was riding a motorbike with his friends outside the wedding hall when he saw the incident and tried to rescue him but failed.

Meanwhile, Ashraf fell to the ground after being tortured after which the rescue team came and confirmed his death.

Police action

After a hue and cry on social media, Punjab Police sprung into action and arrested 12 people, including the wedding hall manager in connection with the alleged killing.

The police, in a statement, said that the doctors did not confirm torture in the initial postmortem report, however, every aspect of the incident is being investigated.

It added that the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) team has collected evidence from the crime scene.

Meanwhile, DPO Kasur said that they have collected other evidence including CCTV cameras and videos, with the help of which all aspects are being investigated.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar has also sought a report from the police authorities.