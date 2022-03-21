Johnny Depp meets legal advisors before televised court battle with Amber Heard

Hollywood star Johnny Depp's $50 million libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard is ready to proceed for further hearings.

While, it was recently announced that the former couple will face each other on the trial, which is set to begin on April 11 at the Fairfax County courthouse in Virginia – in a televised hearing, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has started preparing for the lawsuit with his legal team.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Alice in Wonderland actor, 58, was spotted in Los Angeles meeting up in a parking garage with his legal counsel, which includes Adam Waldman, Benjamin Chew and new hire, Kathleen Zellner, who has famously worked to overturn wrongful convictions throughout her career.

Previously, a judge has ruled that “one pool camera” will be permitted in the courtroom so that proceedings can be partially broadcast.

The Edward Scissorhands actor filed a $50 million libel lawsuit against Heard over a newspaper article in which she accused him of domestic abuse.