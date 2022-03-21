Prince William ‘better’ than Belize dancers, says tour organiser

File Footage





Prince William’s dancing skills got a certified seal of approval by his royal Belize tour organiser Laura Cacho, who insisted that the Duke of Cambridge dances even better than her!

Prince William and Kate Middleton let loose over the weekend and shook a leg during their visit to Belize, taking royal fans both by surprise and delight.

William and Kate met with the Garifuna community in Hopkins, Belize, who greeted the royal couple with special festive dancing, with both Kate and William soon joining in.





Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, was seen linking arms with local schoolchildren and dancing in a circle. Meanwhile, William also took it upon himself to show off his dancing skills alongside organiser Laura Cacho.



William and Cacho engaged in the traditional ‘punta’ style dance, pictures and videos of which have taken the internet by storm.

The Mirror reported Cacho describing the dance with William as ‘a dream come true.’.

“It was fun he was a good dancer and I told him he got the Garifuna culture in him. He did the punta dance better than me,” Cacho was quoted.