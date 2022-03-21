Kim Kardashian 'choosing' to not let kids go to space with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian did not specifically disagreed with the idea of Kanye West taking their kids to space, however, the SKIMS founder is reportedly 'choosing' to skip on the risk of the children getting hurt.

The Donda 2 rapper is reportedly in talks with his friend and SpaceX founder Elon Musk around a rocket launch as he aims to take his kids along with him amidst custody battle with the SKIMS mogul.

According to Hollywood Life’s source, “Kanye and Elon have talked about taking a space flight together.”

“But there has not been discussions on an exact date or exact time to do it,” the insider added.

"They are friends and talk about everything but they don’t have set plans to go together, although the discussion has been had,” the news site reported.

“He also would like to add his kids to the potential trip. He wants to make it as unique as possible and not have it just be a ten-minute flight. ... It wouldn’t be about competition with Pete.”

It also reported that the mum-of-four “thinks it would be lots of fun to go into space, as a mother she is choosing not to because she is very superstitious and would never want to have anything go wrong."



“Kanye is not exactly jealous of Pete going to space but when and if he does, he doesn’t want it to look like he is copying Pete,” the source continued spilling the beans to the outlet.

“He’d want to perform or do something completely out of the box ..." such as a "listening party in space,” the insider expressed.