Prince Charles was influenced by THIS royal to marry Princess Diana

Prince Philip had given a marriage ‘ultimatum’ to his eldest son Prince Charles and played a key role in influencing the future king to marry Princess Diana.
In 2020, royal expert Jennie Bond was quoted for a documentary titled ‘Charles & Camilla: King and Queen in Waiting’, as saying Prince Philip gave Charles an “ultimatum” to marry Diana.
Jennie was quoted as saying: “He was given — more or less — an ultimatum by his father, to either marry Diana or let her go.”
Prince Charles and Diana announced their engagement in February 1981 and got married on July 29, the same year.
A report by the Express UK claimed that Prince Philip apparently gave ultimatum to Prince Charles to marry Diana as Camilla was not deemed suitable for the role of a royal bride by senior royals.
