Pete Davidson spends time with Scott Disick as Kim Kardashian flies to Miami

Pete Davidson got himself accompanied by Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick as his ladylove hit Miami with sister Khloé Kardashian for her brand SKIMS pop-up store opening.

Taking to Instagram Story, Disick gave fans a glimpse of his ‘wild night’ spent with the Saturday Night Live star as he shared a short video of ‘the boys’ watching a movie.

However, the fun evening seemed a bored one as the 28-year-old gave off bored expressing as he revealed that all of his friends fell asleep with him the not only one awake.

Disick wrote on the video, “Boyz night was wild” while adding bed emoji.

The 41-year-old sparked romance rumours when she was spotted hanging out with Davidson after the pair’s SNL skit.

The lovebirds recently went IG official when the mogul dropped their loved-up click on the platform post.

During her recent conversation with Ellen DeGeneres, Kardashian revealed that her beau has branded her name on his chest.

Talking about her love-life, Kardashian said, “I have the cutest pictures of us and I want to be like, ‘Oh my God, we’re so cute.’ But then I’m like, ‘Don’t be so desperate. Don’t be posting so much, just give a glimpse.”

“I don’t know what the right thing to do is, like I haven’t dated since before Instagram existed. Yeah, I don’t know what the rules are,” the mum-of-four added.