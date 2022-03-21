Qatar Airways Delhi-Doha flight makes emergency landing in Karachi

Plane is taking off. — AFP/File

KARACHI: An aircraft of Qatar Airways flying from Dehli to Doha made an emergency landing at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) on Monday after a fire alarm was triggered, Geo News reported.



Qatar airlines flight number QR579 travelling from Dehli to Doha was at an altitude of 40,000 feet when fire alarm triggered, Civil Aviation Authority sources told the TV channel. They said smog was also filled in the cabin of the aircraft.

Confirming the news, the airline said: "Qatar Airways flight QR579 from Delhi to Doha on March 21 diverted to Karachi having declared an emergency due to the indication of smoke detected in the cargo hold."

"The aircraft landed safely at Karachi where it was met by emergency services and passengers disembarked orderly via stairs," said Qatar Airways.

Moreover, a SriLanka flight UL183, among others, also had to wait for landing at Karachi airport due to the emergency landing of QR579.



Passengers have been shifted to the transit lounge; meanwhile, Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) engineers are inspecting the plane.

In a statement, the Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan said that the flight operations at the airport are normal and an aircraft of Qatar Airways is coming to take the affected passengers.