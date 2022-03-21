Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew rift intensifies?

Princess Eugenie appears to have developed a reluctance to show open support to her father Prince Andrew over lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre as there are reports of rift between the father and daughter.



The Daily Mail, citing a royal source, reported, ‘There has been disquiet about a rift between father and daughter and even between Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.

“There is a feeling that Beatrice is closer to her dad at the moment. But the party line is that any distance between members of the family could never last – they are too close for that.’

Earlier, it was reported that Prince Andrew in not on the guest list as his younger daughter Princess Eugenie is all set to launch a podcast on trafficking.

The Princess will invite a variety of guests to discuss about modern slavery, including sex trafficking, however, Prince Andrew will not be one of them.

Princess Eugenie and Prince Andrew also have ‘zero’ conversations on the topic, the report cited a royal source.