Channing Tatum's 'Dog' pushes 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' out of top five at box office

"The Batman" is the No. 1 movie at the domestic box office for the third weekend in a row, according to Reuter.



The news agency reported that the Robert Pattinson starrer film collected $36.8 million from 4,302 theaters between Friday and Sunday, a 45% decline from last weekend.



Those ticket sales push "The Batman" past $300 million in North America, making the comic book adaptation only the second pandemic-era movie to cross that benchmark.

Two new movies opened nationwide, but Funimation's manga adaptation "Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie" and A24's slasher thriller "X" did not pose a threat to "The Batman."

Tom Holland's video game adaptation "Uncharted," now in its fifth weekend of release, pulled ahead of "X" on box office charts to secure third place.

Channing Tatum's canine adventure "Dog" took the No. 5 spot, pushing "Spider-Man: No Way Home" out of the top five for the first time in 14 weeks.

And "Spider-Man: No Way Home" -- even after three and a half months on the big screen -- was no slouch, pulling in $3.2 million from 2,585 screens.

