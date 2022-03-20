Will Kate Middleton and Prince William accomplish their assigned task?

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are on week-long royal tour to the Caribbeans, have reportedly been handed crucial side mission by the Queen.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, during the trip, will help the Royal Family's efforts to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee across the Commonwealth.



Kate and William have been given a crucial side mission for their tour, according to a royal commentator.

Speaking to True Royalty's The Royal Beat, Hello! Royal Editor Emily Nash said: "The official line is the Cambridges are going on tour to thank people for their support for the Queen over her 70-year reign.

"And they’ve always said any decision about becoming republics is for the people of whichever country it is. But it is a charm offensive, and it’s a way of re-establishing ties, particularly after this two-year hiatus in royal travel.”

The royal couple, who landed in Belize on Sunday, reportedly had to cancel some of their plans because of protesters staging a demonstration against the royals.

The royal couple called on the Prime Minister of Belize Johnny Briceno and wife Rossana Briceno, at the Laing Building, Belize City after beginning their Caribbean tour.

The celebratory tour comes at a time when the United Kingdom faces increasing scrutiny from former colonies now feared to be considering independence from the Crown.

Kate and William will reportedly stay in Belize for three days before moving on to Jamaica and the Bahamas.

