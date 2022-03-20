Maluma draws comparison to Queen Elizabeth, leaves fans in awe

Colombian singer Maluma left fans wild after he dropped a picture on social media.

The 28-year-old singer took to Instagram and shared an adorable collage, featuring Queen Elizabeth and the Sobrio singer himself, and left fans speechless.

In the photo, the nearly 96-year-old monarch could be seen smiling as she wears a gorgeous scarf. On the other hand, Maluma is seen wearing a lookalike scarf with over sized goggles.

The 11 PM singer aligned the picture in such a way that it seems both of them are looking at each-other.

The Marry Me star captioned it, ”Who Wore It Better,” while comparing the look.

Within no time, fans slid to the comments section and dropped heart emojis. Meanwhile, fans also showered love for the Queen.



