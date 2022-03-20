Elon Musk included in witness list of Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's lawsuit

A witness list for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's trial has been revealed including Elon Musk, Ellen Barkin and James Franco's names among others.

According to recent reports of TMZ, the legal battle is slated to start next month in Virginia for which a number of notable personalities are expected to testify.

The list has been prepared given Depp’s allegations on the 35-year-old actor of infidelity during their marriage.

The outlet reported that the SpaceX founder and Franco, listed by Heard, are slated to appear via video link during the trial.

Moreover, Heard has also listed reps of Disney, Warner Bros., the ACLU, WME and the Los Angeles Police Department as witnesses.

Depp and Heard’s legal battle puts claims on one another of defamation. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor initially raised an objection on Heard’s 2018 write-up for The Washington Post in March 2018.

Heard claimed that she was subjected to domestic violence without mentioned Depp’s name in the article.

“Ms. Heard is not a victim of domestic abuse, she is a perpetrator,” Depp said in court docs after which he was slammed by a $100 million lawsuit by Heard in September 2020.