Nick Jonas joins NBC’s 'Dancing With Myself' alongside Shakira, Liza Koshy

Nick Jonas has joined the judges panel on NBC’s competition series Dancing With Myself as one of the dance creators.

The singer is on board after replacing judge Shaquille O’Neal on the show.

According to Deadline report, the Jealous singer has been roped in for the series by NBC and will join the show alongside popular celebrities, Liza Koshy and Shakira.

The report came after O’Neal exited the show after technical difficulties during the rehearsals - with the show's sets have slightly delayed production.

It was reported that there were issues with some of the elaborate stage design. Rehearsals were held last week and production is expected to start over the next few days. The series is hosted by Camille Kostek.

Dancing With Myself will see a group of everyday people compete each week in a number of high-energy dance challenges designed and demonstrated by the show’s celebrity creators.