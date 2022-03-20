‘Queen Elizabeth will meet Lilibet and Archie’

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children Archie and Lilibet are their ‘secret weapon’ to mend ties with Queen Elizabeth and other royal family members.
According to commentator Eric Schiffer, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle know Archie and Lilibet could play a key role in bringing the royal family members back together again.
Talking to Express UK from California, Eric Schiffer strongly believes: “Yes, the Queen will meet Lilibet and Archie.
"That will happen. It will occur.
He further said, “Harry and Meghan know that their children are their secret weapon ultimately make things happen to bring their family back together."
The royal couple, who moved to California after stepping down as senior royals in 2020, have yet to bring their children to the UK.
Queen is also yet to meet Meghan and Harry’s daughter Lilibet in person.
