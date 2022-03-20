Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson ex-fiance, sends Kim Kardashian beauty gift

Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson's former love flame, is sending a token of appreciation to Kim Kardashian.

Turning to her Instagram on Friday, the SKIMS founder shared a photo of a beauty kit sent from the Thank You, Next singer. Kim also tagged Ariana and her brand R.E.M Beauty on the Story.

Ariana Grande was engaged to the SNL star before parting ways in 2018. The singer also made a song titled Pete Davidson to pay ode to boyfriend.

The singer is now married to real estate agent Dalton Gomez. The couple began dating in Jan 2020 before tying the knot in May 2021.

Kim Kardashian on the other hand, started dating Davidson in October 2021 months after split from Kanye West.