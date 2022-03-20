Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez bringing families together in new $50M LA home

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seemingly going stronger every passing day!

As per TMZ, the couple is throwing a few dollars away to get their brand new house in Bel Air neighbourhood.

Jennifer, 52, and Ben, 49, are currently bidding for a $50M mansion with 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms.

The house stretches across 20,000 in Los Angeles and has a theatre, gym, multiple kitchens, an infinity edge pool, and a stunning view of a golf course and the city.

The outlet further adds that the mansion is surrounded by a forest of trees.

As per a previous report by InTouch Weekly, the Gone Girl star is all set to propose to his Jennifer anytime now.

"Both of them are ready," a source dished out. "They're excited, and they know in their heart of hearts that getting married is the right thing."

"Their kids are all on board," the insider said, adding that "even Jen Garner thinks it's a good idea."

Jennifer Garner was married to Ben Affleck before the couple parted ways in 2018. The duo shares three children- Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and Samuel, 9.

Now, it is "just a matter of time" before the much-awaited engagement. "There's no question that Jen and Ben will be engaged."