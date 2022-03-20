Shawn Mendes misses Camila Cabello when 'he is on the edge' on loneliness

Shawn Mendes is getting emotional on social media first time since split with Camila Cabello.

The Treat You Better singer turned to his Instagram on Saturday to address his 'reality' ahead of releasing his new song.

"A lot of the things that also is like, resonating in the lyric for me is like, oh, f--k, you know, you don't realize, like, when you're like, breaking up with someone, you like think it's the right thing to do, you don't realize all this s--t that comes after it. Like, who do I call when I'm like, in a panic attack? Who do I call when I'm like, f--king, on the edge?"

He continued, "I think that's the reality that kind of hit me. It's like, oh, I'm on my own now. Now I feel like finally, like, I'm actually on my own, and I hate that. That's my reality, you know?"





The 23-year-old singer earlier talked to Billboard about not being bothered by the rumours about what actually went down with his romance with the Havana songstress.

"I honestly don't care," he told Billboard.

"I think everybody has a moment where they just decide it’s time to kind of do something different,” he said explaining

He added that his spiritual side is “a part of my life that is much bigger than I actually even let on.”

Shawn and Camila announced their split in November 2021 via a joint Instagram note.

"Hey guys we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.”

In November, E! News reported that it was Shawn who "initiated the conversation" breaking up talk. Although Camila was "very upset over the split," the two "agreed" it was for the best.