Bella Hadid roams around the city in ‘a day in Paris’ post: pics

Supermodel Bella Hadid is not over her recent trip to Paris for the fashion week as she dropped a series of her pictures casually roaming around the city.

Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old model unveiled several behind the scenes clicks amidst her time in 'The City of Lights' which she called as ‘a day in Paris’.

Hadid can be seen rocking school girl-inspired outfit, featuring a grey plaid skirt and a blue sweater.

She looked adorable as she styles her hairs in a braided-ponytail and put on black sneakers to complete her look for the day.

This post came just a few days after the well-known model raised a question on the visible discrimination in condemning the oppression in different parts of the world.

Hadid said Muslim suffering should spark same level of outrage as against Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The language we use to define oppression cannot favour one victim over another,” Hadid noted.



