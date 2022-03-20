Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian respond to Kanye West's threats with romantic lunch date

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian put Kanye West drama aside with a romantic lunch date in Los Angeles this week.
The 41-year-old reality star and her comedian beau Pete Davidson enjoyed a cute lunch date at In-N-Out Burger amid the ongoing feud with the rapper.
The KUWTK beauty and the SNL comedian were all smiles as they rocked up to the fast-food, proving they are both still in the honeymoon phase and shunning Kanye's Instagram rants.
Pete was sitting comfortably beside Kim in her grey Mercedes-Benz as staff members handed the pair their food in the drive-through.
In one of the pictures, shared by a media outlet, Pete is holding his drink in his hand while in conversation with the fresh-faced reality star.
Kim and Pete are no longer hiding their affection for one another – and fans have been loving every second.
