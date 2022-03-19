Vishal Furia gives his two cents on violence in OTT content

Vishal Furia gave his opinion on violence shown in OTT content and it is worth pointing out, reported Hindustan Times.



The Chhorii (2021) director said that violence should be used in a narrative only if the script demands so, else it will lead to repulsion.

He went on to say that the debate over web content censorship continues, the key question is now: How much violence is too much violence on OTT platforms?

“On screen violence or suggestive violence is sometimes shown to incite extreme emotions from the audience,” said Vishal Furia, director of horror film Chhorii (2021) and co-director of web series Criminal Justice.

Talking about how violence is often used as a device to advance the narrative, he said, “This incitement can evoke sympathy or hate depending on the way the story is told by the creator. In horror movies, violence is sometimes used as a strong device to tell the story.”

“In my film, Chhorii, pregnant women slayed their bellies, which was a metaphor for the evil of female infanticide,” Furia added.

“A skilled storyteller will always use violence effectively and self-censor his content. Violence without motive is just plain boring and evokes no emotions except repulsion, ” he continued.