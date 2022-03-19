Jennifer Garner sets the internet on fire with her throwback picture

Jennifer Garner recently shared an unseen picture of herself and since then fans cannot gushing.
The Yes Day star took to her Instagram handle and dropped a swoon-worthy photo of her childhood days during her family farm outing
Sharing the picture the 49-year-old actor wrote," Someone I love: little Jen. Chances are good that I caught this fish because Uncle Robert pointed out exactly where it would be hiding in the pond on the family farm."
In the picture, Jen could be seen catching the fish and posing for the camera as she appeared to be quite happy after her fishing adventure.
Meanwhile, fans took the opportunity to comment on the endearing post. However, the two comments were the sweetest among all.
As it says, “Cutest little person, cutest big person!"
Another says, "I love that you love your little self."
